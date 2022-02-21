$815.95 Million in Sales Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to report $815.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $836.00 million and the lowest is $795.90 million. ChampionX posted sales of $684.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

CHX opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 3.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.