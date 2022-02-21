83,672 Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,883,000 after acquiring an additional 920,868 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,027,000 after buying an additional 3,448,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,650,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,741,000 after buying an additional 594,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,957,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,621,000 after buying an additional 277,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after buying an additional 53,995 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $199,094.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRWD opened at $10.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

