8,768 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB opened at $75.30 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.82 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,567 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

