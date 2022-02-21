8,896 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.96. 37,856,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,428,184. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Argus raised their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

