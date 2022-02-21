$91.65 Million in Sales Expected for Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) to announce sales of $91.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Redbox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redbox will report full-year sales of $308.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.30 million to $316.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $624.35 million, with estimates ranging from $564.20 million to $684.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Redbox.

RDBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Redbox from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. assumed coverage on shares of Redbox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Redbox from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 12.80.

RDBX opened at 1.98 on Monday. Redbox has a 12 month low of 1.93 and a 12 month high of 27.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 5.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDBX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Redbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. purchased a new position in Redbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Redbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Redbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

