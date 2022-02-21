9,161 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $37,016,000. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 91.7% during the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 2,175,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,989 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after acquiring an additional 953,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $23,841,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WSC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $37.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

