AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stake Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AAR were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AAR by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AAR by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in AAR by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIR opened at $43.11 on Monday. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

