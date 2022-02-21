ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $858.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.06.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other ACCO Brands news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $531,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

