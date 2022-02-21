Acorns Advisers LLC Has $26.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,819 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.5% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC owned 0.37% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $26,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after buying an additional 1,658,280 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,918.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,045,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,394,000 after purchasing an additional 475,688 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,780,000 after purchasing an additional 458,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after acquiring an additional 433,650 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $75.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,465. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.01.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

