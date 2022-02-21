Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires 2,520 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 738.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $80.44 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.86 and a 1-year high of $98.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

