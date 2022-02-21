Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

NYSE:F opened at $18.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

