Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.200-$13.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.20 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.17 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on AAP. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.40.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $218.80 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $160.03 and a one year high of $244.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.34 and its 200 day moving average is $222.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

