Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.43). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, insider Peter Soparkar acquired 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,483,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 125,840 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 161.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 79,694 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADVM stock remained flat at $$1.37 during trading hours on Monday. 813,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,332. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a market cap of $134.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

