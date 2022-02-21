Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $30,000 Position in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 238.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Altus Midstream were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth about $303,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altus Midstream stock opened at $65.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 3.38. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALTM. TheStreet raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

