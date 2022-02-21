Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $34,000 Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 142.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

ARVN opened at $69.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average of $81.05. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,129 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,546. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

