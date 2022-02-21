Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc raised its stake in DHT by 10.4% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in DHT by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in DHT by 5.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in DHT by 40.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in DHT by 26.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.38 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

