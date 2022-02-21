Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,662 Shares of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.62% of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period.

ESGS stock opened at $37.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

