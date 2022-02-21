Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,305.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 532,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 39.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 240,569 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 43,689 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 18,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $5.56 on Monday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $549.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDSI shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Northland Securities cut BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut BioDelivery Sciences International to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

