Advisor Resource Council Boosts Stock Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.11% of Jumia Technologies worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMIA. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,387,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,387,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,025,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,819,000 after buying an additional 340,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 831.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 287,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

JMIA traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,384,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,015. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

