Advisor Resource Council Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $75.50. 2,262,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,944. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $85.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

