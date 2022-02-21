Advisor Resource Council Has $3 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,677 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 0.9% of Advisor Resource Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK traded down $3.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,833,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,842,482. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.03. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $63.99 and a 12 month high of $154.00.

