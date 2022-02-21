Advisor Resource Council Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,334 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 69,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 507,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,002,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.27. The company had a trading volume of 184,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,712. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

