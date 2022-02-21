Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €150.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) price target on Airbus in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($145.45) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €139.77 ($158.83).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA AIR opened at €115.00 ($130.68) on Thursday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($113.60). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €113.05 and its 200 day moving average is €112.89.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.