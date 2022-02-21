Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

EADSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Airbus from €160.00 ($181.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Airbus from €120.00 ($136.36) to €135.00 ($153.41) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Airbus from €138.00 ($156.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Airbus stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $32.49. 144,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $102.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. Airbus has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

