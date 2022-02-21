Alamos Gold (AGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $7.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -122.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 194,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 147,286 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 214,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.