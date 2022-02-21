Alamos Gold (AGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $7.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -122.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.64%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 194,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 147,286 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 214,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alamos Gold (AGI)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.