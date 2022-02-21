Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Lowered to $243.00 at Mizuho

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $281.00 to $243.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HSBC raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.76.
Shares of ALB opened at $190.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.72. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 178.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52.
In other news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Albemarle by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Albemarle by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 1,102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,093 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Albemarle by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Albemarle (ALB)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.