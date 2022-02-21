Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Lowered to $243.00 at Mizuho

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $281.00 to $243.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HSBC raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.76.

Shares of ALB opened at $190.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.72. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 178.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Albemarle by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Albemarle by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 1,102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,093 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Albemarle by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

