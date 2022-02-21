Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 93,360 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after acquiring an additional 95,360 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 13,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

Shares of BABA opened at $118.99 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $269.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.51. The stock has a market cap of $322.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.