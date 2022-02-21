Alight (ALIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ALIT opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Alight has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.15.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $158,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alight during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alight by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alight in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alight by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,204,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alight by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Alight Company Profile

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

