Alight (ALIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE ALIT opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Alight has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.15.
In other news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $158,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
Alight Company Profile
Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.
