Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700.85 Million

Analysts predict that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will report $700.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $696.69 million to $705.00 million. Allegion posted sales of $694.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegion.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $114.13. The company had a trading volume of 539,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.36. Allegion has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $148.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Allegion by 1,720.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 174.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegion (ALLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.