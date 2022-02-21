Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $52.30 million and approximately $14.28 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00044131 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.88 or 0.06949898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,746.30 or 0.99373066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00051292 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

