Alpine Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will End on February 28th (NASDAQ:REVEU)

Alpine Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:REVEU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 28th. Alpine Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 31st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of REVEU stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. Alpine Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REVEU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter worth $102,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter worth $268,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter worth $597,000.

