Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Downgraded to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

ATUS has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.27.

ATUS opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,408,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,725 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,137,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,822,000 after purchasing an additional 774,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,058 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,194,000 after purchasing an additional 421,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

