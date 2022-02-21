Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.50 Million

Analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to announce sales of $141.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.50 million. Amarin posted sales of $167.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $579.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $576.10 million to $585.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $575.24 million, with estimates ranging from $506.45 million to $641.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amarin.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. Amarin has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $7.73.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 78,236 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

