Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director Sells $23,921.92 in Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $23,921.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.13. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $36.72.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMTB shares. Stephens upgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.