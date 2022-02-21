American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 334.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 164,728 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of American Superconductor worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 101,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMSC. TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $7.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. American Superconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.23.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

