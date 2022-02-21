American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $26 million-$29 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.20 million.

NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.68. 163,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,200. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $218.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.23. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $257,347.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in American Superconductor by 163.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in American Superconductor by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in American Superconductor by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.