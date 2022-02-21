American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,112,721,000 after buying an additional 157,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,155,000 after buying an additional 179,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,229,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,653,000 after buying an additional 227,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Tower by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,173,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.40.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.44. 2,705,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

