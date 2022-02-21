Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $196.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $196.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.60.

ADI stock opened at $160.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.79. The company has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.79%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after purchasing an additional 569,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,461 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

