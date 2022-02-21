Analysts Anticipate Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Announce -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.51). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

FUSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, CEO John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $104,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUSN stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. The company has a market cap of $338.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -1.83.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.