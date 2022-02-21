Analysts Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $331.01 Million

Analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to announce $331.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.09 million and the highest is $332.74 million. Masimo reported sales of $299.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.60.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $154.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.42. Masimo has a one year low of $133.94 and a one year high of $305.21.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,516 over the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Masimo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,372,000 after acquiring an additional 71,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,840,000 after purchasing an additional 149,083 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 855,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

