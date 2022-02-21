Analysts Anticipate Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) will announce sales of $146.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Udemy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.10 million and the lowest is $146.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Udemy will report full-year sales of $625.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $621.16 million to $628.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $766.93 million, with estimates ranging from $753.50 million to $783.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Udemy.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UDMY shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

NASDAQ:UDMY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,235. Udemy has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

