Analysts Expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to post $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,278,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,131,903. The stock has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average of $61.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after buying an additional 117,132 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

