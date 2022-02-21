Analysts Expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Cronos Group posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cronos Group.
Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cronos Group by 366.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 110,483 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Cronos Group stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $3.53. 3,353,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,465. Cronos Group has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07.
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
