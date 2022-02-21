Analysts Expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Cronos Group posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cronos Group by 366.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 110,483 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cronos Group stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $3.53. 3,353,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,465. Cronos Group has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.