Analysts Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.40. Federal Signal posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.
FSS opened at $37.41 on Monday. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
About Federal Signal
Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.
