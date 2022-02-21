Analysts Expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) will report sales of $377.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $291.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $520.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oasis Petroleum.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:OAS traded down $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.95. 262,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,806. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

