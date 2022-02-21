Analysts Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.72 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will report sales of $4.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.69 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.54 billion to $20.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $859,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,349 shares of company stock worth $1,785,917. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,131 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $9,466,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,034,000 after purchasing an additional 517,737 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

THC traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.51. 1,251,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,573. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.96.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.