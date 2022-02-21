Analysts Expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will announce sales of $9.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.39 billion. Coca-Cola reported sales of $9.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $42.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.38 billion to $43.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $44.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.67 billion to $45.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $62.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 74.34%.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after buying an additional 2,764,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after buying an additional 2,984,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,043,000 after buying an additional 2,035,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after buying an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,429,000 after buying an additional 2,213,153 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

