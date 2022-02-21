Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target at $19.68

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEGXF. TD Securities dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

