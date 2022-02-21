Analysts Set Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) PT at $93.00

Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 974,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 204,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after buying an additional 71,420 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 114,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

DAC opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40. Danaos has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 152.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.86%.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

