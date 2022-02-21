Analysts Set First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Target Price at $29.00

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FHB. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.12. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,822,000 after purchasing an additional 113,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,206,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,610 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,162,000 after acquiring an additional 876,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,194,000 after acquiring an additional 750,929 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,752,000 after acquiring an additional 479,395 shares during the period.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.